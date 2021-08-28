Lucky Cement wins award

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has won the Best Corporate Report Award with first position in the Cement category at the much anticipated “Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards 2020.” The recognition was jointly announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

On winning the award, Syed Noman Hasan, Executive Director of Lucky Cement Limited said, “At Lucky Cement, governance, compliance, ethics, and transparency are the cornerstones of our business model.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021