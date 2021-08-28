Amir S Chinoy Group, Urban Forest Coalition sign MoU

KARACHI: The Amir S. Chinoy Group, represented by the Chairperson Pakistan Cables Ltd, Mustapha A. Chinoy and the Urban Forest Coalition represented by Chief Coordinator Shahzad Qureshi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) recently.

This MoU is a form of mutual commitment in complimenting each others duties and function in the perspective of promoting tree coverage in Karachi, particularly in urban forest development and management.

“The Amir S. Chinoy Group has actively promoted green initiative through its companies. Pakistan Cables Urban Forest, which is the largest Miyawaki based Urban Forest in Pakistan, is one such example. We are proud to partner with the Urban Forest Coalition to further the cause of a greener Karachi,” said Mustapha A. Chinoy. The MoU will leverage each entities comparative advantage to support and promote environmental conservation by undertaking tree planting in various parts of Karachi and contribute towards the city landscape.—PR

