Evacuation from Afghanistan: Foreigners will be given 21-day transit visas: Rashid

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the government has decided to grant a 21-day transit visa to diplomats, members of international organisations and NGOs, and journalists being evacuated from Afghanistan.

While addressing a press conference here on Friday, he further said that diplomats, members of the World Bank and IMF, world organizations, NGOs and journalists can come to Pakistan. “Islamabad’s new and old airport has been reserved for the evacuees coming from Kabul, and the FIA and the immigration departments have made the necessary arrangements; all the facilities are being provided to the passengers at the airport. Foreigners can stay in a hotel on their own expenses,” he added.

He also added that the Afghan citizens with proper documentation could also get a Pakistani visa. “We have sealed 2686 kilometre long Afghan border to stop crossing from the other side,” he said and added that Chaman and Torkham border crossings are currently being operated for public and goods transit and remained fully operational.

Rashid averred that many were thinking that Pakistan will be made a scapegoat in Afghanistan, but the international community is hailing the country for playing a historical role in Kabul evacuation.

He announced that like other successful projects launched by the PTI government in the last years, the interior ministry is setting up a helpline on which the people can connect them relating to security matters. “Overall, Pakistan’s policies have been successful whereas the Indian foreign policy has proven to be embarrassing for the Indian government. The Indians have levelling a false accusation against us; for 20 years, the Indian used its RAW agents deputed in Afghanistan to spread terrorism in Pakistan and destabilise the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, but they miserably failed,” he said.

To a question, he said that a government would be formed in Afghanistan after August 31 and after that he will be in a position to make a comment on the Afghan situation. He added that the Afghan leaders have assured Pakistan that the Afghan soil would not be used against Pakistan, while “we have also given a similar surety”.

To another question, he said the changing geo-political situation in the region will bring greater responsibility to Pakistan and hence the opposition should stand by the government to deal with the challenging times ahead. “If they are not happy with the government’s performance then wait for the elections. Imran Khan will not be pushed out from the office by this weak opposition,” he added.

On electronic voting, he said that they are preparing a voting list while NADRA has been given the task of preparing a list of overseas voters. “In every cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister inquires about the electronic voting and overseas voters,” he added.

