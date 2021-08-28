ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 28 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (August 27, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP1               Ps Pisa        Disc.          PNSC               26-08-2021
                                 Crude Oil
OP-2              Chemroad       Disc.          Alpine Marine      26-08-2021
                  Orchid         Palm Oil       Services
OP-3              M.T            Disc.          PNSC               26-08-2021
                  Karachi        Crude Oil
B-1               Hankuk         Load           Alpine Marine      27-08-2021
                  Chemi          Ethanol        Services
B-2               Dm Jade        Load           East Wind
                                 Ethanol        Shipping Company   23-08-2021
B-4               Szczecin       Disc. Load     Golden             25-08-2021
                  Trader         Container      Shipping Lines
B-10/B-11         Medi Zuou      Disc. Dap      Wma Ship Care      22-08-2021
                                                Services
B-16/B-17         Basrah         Disc. General  East Wind          27-08-2021
                                 Cargo          Shipping Co.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24              Cs Future      Disc. General  Seahawks           24-08-2021
                                 Cargo          (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27         Ever Dainty    Disc. Load     Green Pak          26-08-2021
                                 Container
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ever Dainty       27-08-2021     Disc. Load                         Green Pak
                                 Container
Szczecin          27-08-2021     Disc. Load                   Golden Shipping
Trader                           Container                              Lines
M.T Karachi       27-08-2021     Disc.                                   PNSC
                                 Crude Oil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
M.T Lahore        27-08-2021     D/74000                                 PNSC
                                 Crude Oil
Oriental          27-08-2021     L/7000                             East Wind
Freesia                          Ethanol                     Shipping Company
Independent       27-08-2021     D/L                                  Riazeda
Spirit                           Container                           Pvt. Ltd
Rising Eagle      27-08-2021     L/24500 Rice                     Ocean World
Kyoto             28-08-2021     D/L                              Hapag Lloyd
Express                          Container                           Pakistan
Msc Hina          28-08-2021     D/L                               MSC Agency
                                 Container                           Pakistan
Yasemin           28-08-2021     D/1000                        Nobel Shipping
                                 General Cargo                       Services
Nikos P           28-08-2021     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Mol Generosity    28-08-2021     D/Lc Ontainer                  Ocean Network
                                                                      Express
Northern          28-08-2021     D/L                              Hapag Lloyd
Dedication                       Container                           Pakistan
Thorsky           28-08-2021     D/L                         Diamond Shipping
                                 Container                           Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Merry Star        27-08-2021     Container Ship                             -
Gulf Star         27-08-2021     General Cargo                              -
Wafrah            27-08-2021     Tanker                                     -
Al Mahboobah      27-08-2021     Tanker                                     -
Universe 1        27-08-2021     Fertilizer                                 -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              At Middle      Cement         Global             26.08.2021
                  Bridge
MW-2              KSL Lai        Gen. Cargo     Legend             25.08.2021
                  Yang
MW-4              PPS            Coal           Sino Trans         25.08.2021
                  Salmon
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Josco          Coal           Ocean World        26.08.2021
                  Chang Zhou
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Torm           Palm oil       Alpine             26.08.2021
                  Leader
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Onyx-I         Containers     Trans World        26.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              CMA CGM        Containers     CMA CGM            26.08.2021
                  Orfeo
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sea Chance     Furnace oil    Alpine             26.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Erin-P         Soya Bean      Alpine             22.08.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
KSL Lai Yang      Gen. Cargo     Legend                            27.08.2021
Maersk Nile       Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Onyx-I            Containers     Trans World                       27.08.2021
CMA CGM
Orfeo             Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MOL
Generosity        Containers     Ocean Net work                 Aug. 27, 2021
Rising Eagle      Rice           Crest Ocean                             -do-
IVS Phonex        Coal           Wilhelmsen                 Waiting for berth
Bulk Venus        Coal           East Wind                                  -
Ismene            Coal           Ocean World                                -
Anasa             Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Chem Harvest      Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
Silver Entalina   Diesel oil     G.A.C                                      -
Ploutos           Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Al-Salam-II       Gas oil        Wilhelmsen                                 -
Al-Soor-II        Gas oil        G.A.C                                      -
Kara Sea          Furnace oil    Trans Marine                               -
Marvel            Furnace oil    Trans Marine                               -
Sereno            Mogas          Trans Marine                               -
Sunny Hope        Steel coil     Maritime International
Lausanne          Steel coil     G.S.A                                      -
Tian Fu           General Cargo  Cosco                                      -
Ginza             Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
KSL Huayang       General cargo  Legend                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Meridian Spirit                  LNG                               27.08.2021
Meratus Jayawijaya               Containers                        28.08.2021
Teera Bhum                       Containers                              -do-
Bea Schulte                      Containers                              -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shipping Intelligence Shipping Intelligence report Shipping Intelligence report incorporating

Shipping Intelligence

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

Bond-buying taper: Powell holds fast to ‘this year’ timeline

SPI up 0.22pc WoW

Grade-22 bureaucrats, judges: Allotment of additional plots declared as illegal

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

US warns 'credible threats' to Kabul airlift after IS attack

PM launches Apna Ghar scheme for expats

Govt to make amendments in PPP (Amendment) Act, 2021

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.