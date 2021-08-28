KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (August 27, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP1 Ps Pisa Disc. PNSC 26-08-2021 Crude Oil OP-2 Chemroad Disc. Alpine Marine 26-08-2021 Orchid Palm Oil Services OP-3 M.T Disc. PNSC 26-08-2021 Karachi Crude Oil B-1 Hankuk Load Alpine Marine 27-08-2021 Chemi Ethanol Services B-2 Dm Jade Load East Wind Ethanol Shipping Company 23-08-2021 B-4 Szczecin Disc. Load Golden 25-08-2021 Trader Container Shipping Lines B-10/B-11 Medi Zuou Disc. Dap Wma Ship Care 22-08-2021 Services B-16/B-17 Basrah Disc. General East Wind 27-08-2021 Cargo Shipping Co. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-24 Cs Future Disc. General Seahawks 24-08-2021 Cargo (Pvt) Ltd B-26/B-27 Ever Dainty Disc. Load Green Pak 26-08-2021 Container ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ever Dainty 27-08-2021 Disc. Load Green Pak Container Szczecin 27-08-2021 Disc. Load Golden Shipping Trader Container Lines M.T Karachi 27-08-2021 Disc. PNSC Crude Oil ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= M.T Lahore 27-08-2021 D/74000 PNSC Crude Oil Oriental 27-08-2021 L/7000 East Wind Freesia Ethanol Shipping Company Independent 27-08-2021 D/L Riazeda Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd Rising Eagle 27-08-2021 L/24500 Rice Ocean World Kyoto 28-08-2021 D/L Hapag Lloyd Express Container Pakistan Msc Hina 28-08-2021 D/L MSC Agency Container Pakistan Yasemin 28-08-2021 D/1000 Nobel Shipping General Cargo Services Nikos P 28-08-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Mol Generosity 28-08-2021 D/Lc Ontainer Ocean Network Express Northern 28-08-2021 D/L Hapag Lloyd Dedication Container Pakistan Thorsky 28-08-2021 D/L Diamond Shipping Container Services ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Merry Star 27-08-2021 Container Ship - Gulf Star 27-08-2021 General Cargo - Wafrah 27-08-2021 Tanker - Al Mahboobah 27-08-2021 Tanker - Universe 1 27-08-2021 Fertilizer - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 At Middle Cement Global 26.08.2021 Bridge MW-2 KSL Lai Gen. Cargo Legend 25.08.2021 Yang MW-4 PPS Coal Sino Trans 25.08.2021 Salmon ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Josco Coal Ocean World 26.08.2021 Chang Zhou ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Torm Palm oil Alpine 26.08.2021 Leader ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Onyx-I Containers Trans World 26.08.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM 26.08.2021 Orfeo ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sea Chance Furnace oil Alpine 26.08.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Erin-P Soya Bean Alpine 22.08.2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= KSL Lai Yang Gen. Cargo Legend 27.08.2021 Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Onyx-I Containers Trans World 27.08.2021 CMA CGM Orfeo Containers CMA CGM -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MOL Generosity Containers Ocean Net work Aug. 27, 2021 Rising Eagle Rice Crest Ocean -do- IVS Phonex Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for berth Bulk Venus Coal East Wind - Ismene Coal Ocean World - Anasa Coal Wilhelmsen - Chem Harvest Palm Oil Alpine - Silver Entalina Diesel oil G.A.C - Ploutos Gas oil Alpine - Al-Salam-II Gas oil Wilhelmsen - Al-Soor-II Gas oil G.A.C - Kara Sea Furnace oil Trans Marine - Marvel Furnace oil Trans Marine - Sereno Mogas Trans Marine - Sunny Hope Steel coil Maritime International Lausanne Steel coil G.S.A - Tian Fu General Cargo Cosco - Ginza Palm Oil Alpine - KSL Huayang General cargo Legend - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Meridian Spirit LNG 27.08.2021 Meratus Jayawijaya Containers 28.08.2021 Teera Bhum Containers -do- Bea Schulte Containers -do- =============================================================================

