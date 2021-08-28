Markets
Shipping Intelligence
28 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (August 27, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP1 Ps Pisa Disc. PNSC 26-08-2021
Crude Oil
OP-2 Chemroad Disc. Alpine Marine 26-08-2021
Orchid Palm Oil Services
OP-3 M.T Disc. PNSC 26-08-2021
Karachi Crude Oil
B-1 Hankuk Load Alpine Marine 27-08-2021
Chemi Ethanol Services
B-2 Dm Jade Load East Wind
Ethanol Shipping Company 23-08-2021
B-4 Szczecin Disc. Load Golden 25-08-2021
Trader Container Shipping Lines
B-10/B-11 Medi Zuou Disc. Dap Wma Ship Care 22-08-2021
Services
B-16/B-17 Basrah Disc. General East Wind 27-08-2021
Cargo Shipping Co.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24 Cs Future Disc. General Seahawks 24-08-2021
Cargo (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27 Ever Dainty Disc. Load Green Pak 26-08-2021
Container
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ever Dainty 27-08-2021 Disc. Load Green Pak
Container
Szczecin 27-08-2021 Disc. Load Golden Shipping
Trader Container Lines
M.T Karachi 27-08-2021 Disc. PNSC
Crude Oil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
M.T Lahore 27-08-2021 D/74000 PNSC
Crude Oil
Oriental 27-08-2021 L/7000 East Wind
Freesia Ethanol Shipping Company
Independent 27-08-2021 D/L Riazeda
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
Rising Eagle 27-08-2021 L/24500 Rice Ocean World
Kyoto 28-08-2021 D/L Hapag Lloyd
Express Container Pakistan
Msc Hina 28-08-2021 D/L MSC Agency
Container Pakistan
Yasemin 28-08-2021 D/1000 Nobel Shipping
General Cargo Services
Nikos P 28-08-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Mol Generosity 28-08-2021 D/Lc Ontainer Ocean Network
Express
Northern 28-08-2021 D/L Hapag Lloyd
Dedication Container Pakistan
Thorsky 28-08-2021 D/L Diamond Shipping
Container Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Merry Star 27-08-2021 Container Ship -
Gulf Star 27-08-2021 General Cargo -
Wafrah 27-08-2021 Tanker -
Al Mahboobah 27-08-2021 Tanker -
Universe 1 27-08-2021 Fertilizer -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 At Middle Cement Global 26.08.2021
Bridge
MW-2 KSL Lai Gen. Cargo Legend 25.08.2021
Yang
MW-4 PPS Coal Sino Trans 25.08.2021
Salmon
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Josco Coal Ocean World 26.08.2021
Chang Zhou
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Torm Palm oil Alpine 26.08.2021
Leader
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Onyx-I Containers Trans World 26.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM 26.08.2021
Orfeo
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sea Chance Furnace oil Alpine 26.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Erin-P Soya Bean Alpine 22.08.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
KSL Lai Yang Gen. Cargo Legend 27.08.2021
Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Onyx-I Containers Trans World 27.08.2021
CMA CGM
Orfeo Containers CMA CGM -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MOL
Generosity Containers Ocean Net work Aug. 27, 2021
Rising Eagle Rice Crest Ocean -do-
IVS Phonex Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for berth
Bulk Venus Coal East Wind -
Ismene Coal Ocean World -
Anasa Coal Wilhelmsen -
Chem Harvest Palm Oil Alpine -
Silver Entalina Diesel oil G.A.C -
Ploutos Gas oil Alpine -
Al-Salam-II Gas oil Wilhelmsen -
Al-Soor-II Gas oil G.A.C -
Kara Sea Furnace oil Trans Marine -
Marvel Furnace oil Trans Marine -
Sereno Mogas Trans Marine -
Sunny Hope Steel coil Maritime International
Lausanne Steel coil G.S.A -
Tian Fu General Cargo Cosco -
Ginza Palm Oil Alpine -
KSL Huayang General cargo Legend -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Meridian Spirit LNG 27.08.2021
Meratus Jayawijaya Containers 28.08.2021
Teera Bhum Containers -do-
Bea Schulte Containers -do-
=============================================================================
