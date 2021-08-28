ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Gain continues

BR Research 28 Aug 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR continued to gain value against USD in both interbank and open markets after reversing direction the day before. It also went up against Euro in open market. In global currency markets USD was holding at previous session levels at the time of writing of this report as investors were waiting on speech by Fed Chairman and US inflation data for clues regarding US stimulus policy.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 165.50 and 165.60 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 10 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 166 and 166.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for buying and 60 paisas for selling closing at 193.50 and 194.70 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 45.10 and 45.30 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 5 paisas for selling closing at 44 and 44.20 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 166.00
Open Offer     Rs 166.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 165.50
Offer Rate     Rs 165.60
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it slightly decreased its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Friday.

The greenback did not witness any change in its demand side as it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying at Rs 165.80 whereas it gained 10 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 166.90 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 166.80, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the rupee showed strength as it marginally appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. At the close, the pound’s buying and selling rates slid from Thursday’s closing of Rs 226.50 and Rs 228.00 to Rs 226.20 and Rs 227.90, respectively, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE Gain continues

THE RUPEE: Gain continues

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

Bond-buying taper: Powell holds fast to ‘this year’ timeline

SPI up 0.22pc WoW

Grade-22 bureaucrats, judges: Allotment of additional plots declared as illegal

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

US warns 'credible threats' to Kabul airlift after IS attack

PM launches Apna Ghar scheme for expats

Govt to make amendments in PPP (Amendment) Act, 2021

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.