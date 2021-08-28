THE RUPEE: Gain continues

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR continued to gain value against USD in both interbank and open markets after reversing direction the day before. It also went up against Euro in open market. In global currency markets USD was holding at previous session levels at the time of writing of this report as investors were waiting on speech by Fed Chairman and US inflation data for clues regarding US stimulus policy.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 165.50 and 165.60 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 10 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 166 and 166.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for buying and 60 paisas for selling closing at 193.50 and 194.70 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 45.10 and 45.30 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 5 paisas for selling closing at 44 and 44.20 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 166.00 Open Offer Rs 166.30 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 165.50 Offer Rate Rs 165.60 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it slightly decreased its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Friday.

The greenback did not witness any change in its demand side as it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying at Rs 165.80 whereas it gained 10 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 166.90 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 166.80, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the rupee showed strength as it marginally appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. At the close, the pound’s buying and selling rates slid from Thursday’s closing of Rs 226.50 and Rs 228.00 to Rs 226.20 and Rs 227.90, respectively, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021