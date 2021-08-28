ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 28 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd#        23-08-2021   28-08-2021                                 28-08-2021
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd#        23-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           25-08-2021   31-08-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.#    25-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-I Power Holding Ltd         25-08-2021   31-08-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 30-08-2021   31-08-2021
United Bank Ltd                   28-08-2021   03-09-2021   40%(ii)        26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                           30-08-2021   06-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd#                      01-09-2021   07-09-2021                                 07-09-2021
JS Global Capital Ltd             01-09-2021   07-09-2021   100%(i)        30-08-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                   01-09-2021   07-09-2021   20%(ii)        30-08-2021
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                       03-09-2021   09-09-2021   30%(i)         01-09-2021
IGI Holdings Ltd                  07-09-2021   13-09-2021   20%(i)         03-09-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            08-09-2021   14-09-2021   15%(ii)        06-09-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       09-09-2021   15-09-2021   1510%(ii)      07-09-2021
Hallmark Company Ltd **           09-09-2021   15-09-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd         09-09-2021   15-09-2021   15%(ii)        07-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares              10-09-2021   16-09-2021   2.7%(ii)       08-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       10-09-2021   16-09-2021   15%(i)         08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     10-09-2021   16-09-2021   70%(ii)        08-09-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd        10-09-2021   17-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Fatima Fertiilizer Company Ltd#   11-09-2021   17-09-2021                                 17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                   13-09-2021   17-09-2021   15%(ii),15%B   09-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50%(ii)     09-09-2021
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       10-09-2021   19-09-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    13-09-2021   19-09-2021   12.5%(i)       09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50%(ii)        09-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       14-09-2021   20-09-2021   1500%(ii)      10-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40%(ii)        10-09-2021
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  15-09-2021   21-09-2021   20%(i)         13-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan) Ltd   15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B   13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Faysal Bank Ltd                   15-09-2021   22-09-2021   5%(i)          13-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                  15-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                           22-09-2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd       15-09-2021   22-09-2021   20%(i)         13-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300%(F)        14-09-2021     22-09-2021
A ttock Petroleum Ltd             16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245%(F)        14-09-2021     22-09-2021
A ttock Refinery Ltd              16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                           22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd   17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15%B    15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd               17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)         15-09-2021     24-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd       11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                    18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B   16-09-2021     25-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                  14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                           28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd          21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)        17-09-2021     28-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd     22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                           28-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd        22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)         20-09-2021     28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)        20-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                 15-09-2021   29-09-2021   40%(F),15%B    13-09-2021     29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd          21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)         17-09-2021     29-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                  23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)        21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                          23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)         21-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd               23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)         21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                      23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                           30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                 24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B    22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd     24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)         22-09-2021
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                      25-09-2021   01-10-2021   20%(ii)        23-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd            27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                           05-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                           14-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd         08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)      06-10-2021     16-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
L alpir Power Ltd                 12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)        11-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                 12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd             14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         12-10-2021     21-10-2021
C herat Packaging Ltd             15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)         13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd    15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)        13-10-2021     26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)        19-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd.                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

