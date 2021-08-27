At least 16 killed in Karachi factory fire

Karachi: At least 16 labourers died after a chemical factory in Karachi's Korangi area caught fire Friday morning, Aaj News reported.

The rescue officials have so far retrieved 16 bodies from the building located in Mehran Town in the Korangi Industrial Area in Karachi. The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital amid fears that the number of casualties could be higher.

It could not be immediately ascertained what caused the fire.

As per details, there were more than 20 labourers trapped inside the factory as the rescue operation began. Families of the labourers also gathered outside the factory with Rangers personnel assisting the hindered relief efforts. Latest reports suggest the fire had been extinguished and cooling efforts were under way.

Rescue efforts hindered

Meanwhile, rescue officials faced difficulties due to smoke, while they tried to break the factory walls to retrieve the labourers inside. Reports also suggested fire rescue services reached the site after a delayed response time. However, the fire brigade teams faced difficulties in the rescue operation because of the narrow lanes leading to the factory. The police have helped clear the area.

At least 9 fire trucks were at the site. The bodies were being sent to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Meanwhile, through a tweet on the official page, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi commissioner as well as the labour department to submit a report on the incident. "How did the incident occur and what safety precautions were being taken," he questioned.