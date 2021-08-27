ANL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.28%)
ASC 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.32%)
ASL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.17%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.18%)
BYCO 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
FCCL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.62%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
FFL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.77%)
FNEL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.33%)
GGGL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.15%)
GGL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
JSCL 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.44%)
KAPCO 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MDTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.65%)
MLCF 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
NETSOL 147.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.8%)
POWER 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
PRL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.04%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
SNGP 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
TRG 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.31%)
UNITY 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.77%)
WTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.84%)
BR100 5,075 Decreased By ▼ -45.38 (-0.89%)
BR30 24,702 Decreased By ▼ -404.24 (-1.61%)
KSE100 46,973 Decreased By ▼ -389.93 (-0.82%)
KSE30 18,835 Decreased By ▼ -118.45 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Pound pinned near $1.37, eyes first weekly gain in a month ahead of Jackson Hole

  • External drivers, such as movements in the dollar on the back of risk sentiment in world stock markets, have largely driven sterling in recent weeks
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

LONDON: Britain's pound was pinned near the $1.37 mark on Friday and set for its first weekly gain on the dollar since the end of July, as a recovery in global risk sentiment helped lend support to riskier and growth-correlated currencies.

External drivers, such as movements in the dollar on the back of risk sentiment in world stock markets, have largely driven sterling in recent weeks.

Earlier this year, Britain's pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and a broader reflation trade in global markets allowed the pound to be the best performer among its G10 currency peers, but it has since lost that lead as the US Federal Reserve begins to hint towards future tapering of its stimulus programme.

Pound dips after risk-led recovery

Hints about future tapering as well as uncertainty over the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus have in turn dented risk sentiment and fuelled a bid for the dollar.

Investors will keep their eye on the annual Jackson Hole conference taking place later today, a gathering of prominent central bankers from around the world. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 1400 GMT.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan suggested he expects the Fed to start raising interest rates next year, a comment that analysts took as more hawkish than last week, when he appeared nervous about the potential impact of the Delta variant's spread on the economic recovery.

Two other regional Fed chiefs - Kansas City Fed President Esther George and St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard - also downplayed the impact of the Delta variant in separate interviews, with Bullard repeating his call for the Fed to start trimming its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases soon.

Against the dollar, sterling traded flat on the day at $1.3703., was also flat against the euro at 85.77 pence per euro.

"The higher sensitivity of GBP compared to the EUR to market risk sentiment has driven EUR/GBP marginally higher yesterday," ING strategists said in a note to clients.

"Today, with yet again no data releases worth noting in the UK, the risks for EUR/GBP appear still slightly skewed to the upside if the Fed confirms imminent tapering, which could ultimately take a toll on activity currencies more than on funding currencies."

Yuan Yen Dollar G10 currency Britain's pound

