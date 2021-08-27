ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
ASC 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.85%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
FCCL 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.44%)
GGGL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
GGL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 148.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
PAEL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
POWER 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PTC 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.28%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.89%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
TRG 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.52%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -26.99 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,866 Decreased By ▼ -240.29 (-0.96%)
KSE100 47,052 Decreased By ▼ -311.53 (-0.66%)
KSE30 18,859 Decreased By ▼ -94.45 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan administers 1,101,973 Covid-19 doses in a day as cases surge

  • Over 50 million jabs have been administered in Pakistan
  • Country detects 4,016 new cases
BR Web Desk 27 Aug 2021

Pakistan administered 1,101,973 doses of the coronavirus vaccine during the last 24 hours as it ramps up inoculation drive to curb the spread of the novel Covid-19.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), so far 50,985,184 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Pakistan since it began its inoculation drive earlier this year.

Of these, fully vaccinated citizens are around 14.8 million, according to data available on the official government portal. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has recommended that women who are pregnant or lactating go for vaccination as the potential benefits outweigh the risks.

US sends 3.7 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

The government has also issued new measures to curtail the spread of the deadly virus by making vaccination mandatory for all. Earlier this week, the government announced that unvaccinated school teachers and staff will also not be allowed to work after October 15.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and head of the NCOC Asad Umar said that unvaccinated people working and visiting malls and restaurants will also not be allowed to enter after September 30.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to undertake domestic and international air travel from September 30, Umar added. Moreover, Pakistan will also not allow entry to passengers coming from abroad who are not full vaccinated.

Pakistan has been vaccinating its population with Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino vaccines.

Pakistan to start vaccinating citizens aged 17-18 from Sept 1

On Thursday, Pakistan received 3.7 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan through the COVAX facility. The US has now provided over 9.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, including 5.5 million jabs of Moderna, to Pakistan this year.

The latest shipment by the US comes at a time when Pakistan is battling with the fourth wave of coronavirus with active cases jumping to over 92,000 and closing in on the highest number of 108,642 witnessed during the first spell last year.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan's national positivity ratio was recorded at 6.42%. Out of 62,496 tests conducted, 4,016 came out positive, taking the national tally to 1,144,341.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases vaccine fourth wave

Pakistan administers 1,101,973 Covid-19 doses in a day as cases surge

US braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Budget deficit target missed

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

Talks with Russia end; PSGP project makes big headway

Transmission line: NTDC told to complete work as per timelines

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters