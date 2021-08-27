ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
ASC 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.85%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
FCCL 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.44%)
GGGL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
GGL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 148.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
PAEL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
POWER 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PTC 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.28%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.89%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
TRG 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.52%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -26.99 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,866 Decreased By ▼ -240.29 (-0.96%)
KSE100 47,052 Decreased By ▼ -311.53 (-0.66%)
KSE30 18,859 Decreased By ▼ -94.45 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Singapore stocks fall as investors shun risk ahead of Jackson Hole

  • The Singapore stock benchmark hit its lowest in three months
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

Taiwanese stocks extended their winning run to a fifth session on Friday, reflecting the country's vaccine progress over the week, while equities in Singapore fell as traders cut risk exposure ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

Most other equity markets in emerging Asia were flat or lower after rallying for most of the week, as investors were spooked by Fed officials urging the central bank to begin paring bond purchases.

Powell will speak at the Fed's annual symposium later on Friday (1400 GMT).

The Singapore stock benchmark hit its lowest in three months.

"The 'taper tantrum' syndrome fear has resurfaced again and plus we head into the weekend with geopolitical risk on the rise in the Middle East, " said Kelvin Wong, an analyst at CMC Markets.

"Most traders do not want to have a significant risk on exposure as we head into Jackson Hole and over the weekend, " he added.

The Philippine peso weakened as much as 0.3% against the dollar, before paring some losses later the day.

"PHP opened on the backfoot today in reaction to comments from authorities suggesting a much more protracted period of subdued economic activity, " said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING.

Local media reported that Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua forecast that the Philippines could return to pre-COVID GDP levels by as late as early 2023.

The peso's volatility was also due to foreign trading in the local market, Mapa said.

Taiwanese stocks hit their highest in over two weeks.

The island launched its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine this week, and on Thursday the government said said BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccines are available earlier than expected.

The South Korean won gained some ground after the Bank of Korea hiked interest rates for the first time in three years on Thursday.

Malaysia stocks were up for a sixth session and the ringgit strengthened as worries over political instability continued to fade after the appointment of the country's new prime minister last Saturday.

Taiwanese stocks Singapore stock

Singapore stocks fall as investors shun risk ahead of Jackson Hole

US braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Budget deficit target missed

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

Talks with Russia end; PSGP project makes big headway

Transmission line: NTDC told to complete work as per timelines

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters