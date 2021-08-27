ANL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
ASC 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.58%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
BYCO 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
FFL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.27%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGGL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
GGL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.56%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KAPCO 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
NETSOL 149.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.19%)
PACE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PAEL 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
PRL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.91%)
PTC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.64%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
TRG 159.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.41%)
UNITY 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,118 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -73.02 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,219 Decreased By ▼ -144.1 (-0.3%)
KSE30 18,918 Decreased By ▼ -35.89 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares likely to open unchanged, NZ rises

  • The benchmark lost 0.54% to end at 7,491.2 points on Thursday
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

Australian shares are set to open flat on Friday, with Wall Street slipping overnight on concerns of a potential shift in US Federal Reserve policy, and domestic miners likely to gain on surging iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 75.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark lost 0.54% to end at 7,491.2 points on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 13,090.9 points in early trade.

Australian shares S&P/ASX

Australia shares likely to open unchanged, NZ rises

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Budget deficit target missed

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Talks with Russia end; PSGP project makes big headway

Transmission line: NTDC told to complete work as per timelines

Lahore’s SIH auctioned for over Rs1.951bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters