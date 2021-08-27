Markets
Australia shares likely to open unchanged, NZ rises
27 Aug 2021
Australian shares are set to open flat on Friday, with Wall Street slipping overnight on concerns of a potential shift in US Federal Reserve policy, and domestic miners likely to gain on surging iron ore prices.
The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 75.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark lost 0.54% to end at 7,491.2 points on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 13,090.9 points in early trade.
