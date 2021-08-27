ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists across Pak-Afghan border

  • In a statement, ISPR says the troops responded to the firing and killed one terrorist
BR Web Desk 27 Aug 2021

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Friday after terrorists fired on a military post from Afghanistan in Lower Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the troops responded to the firing in a befitting manner and killed one terrorist and injured two to three others.

During the exchange of fire, Havaldar Gul Ameer resident of Lakki Marwat embraced shahadat, according to Aaj News.

On August 2, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists fired on a military post in Ghariom, North Waziristan District.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in attack on military post in North Waziristan

On June 30, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after terrorists fired on security forces check post near Dwatoi, North Waziristan.

"Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side. Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan," ISPR said.

The same month, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan. Two Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)-backed militants were also killed in the gunfight.

Pakistan Afghanistan ISPR Dir district military post

