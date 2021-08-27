ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
Pakistan

FESCO online portal for new electricity meters activated

27 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed online portal for the installation of new electricity meters is fully activated and consumers of 8 districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Chiniot, Bhakkar and Sargodha are enjoying this facility and applying online for new electricity connection.

FESCO has spent millions of rupees for execution of the state of the art online system in all five operation circles of the FESCO region. Under this system latest computers and hardware systems have been provided in Sub Divisional, Divisional and Circle Offices so that applications for new connections could be completed rapidly.

Special training sessions are also arranged for the FESCO staff to complete the different stages of the online portal. The process for applying for a new connection has been made very simple. Applicants have to click the tab on new connection at FESCO website then application form would be opened. After filling the requisite information, applicants would select the required connection category.

Then the sub divisional office would receive the application for a new connection and the applicant would receive the application number and receipt at same time.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

