Two students injured in PU clash

LAHORE: Two students suffered injuries after a violent clash erupted between two groups outside the office of Punjab University vice-chancellor on Thursday.

According to the information, some students of the Progressive Students Collective (PSC) were studying by making a circle outside the garden of PU vice-chancellor when some baton-wielding students of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) reached there and allegedly attacked them.

In the clash, two PSC students, identified as Rai Muhammad Ali Aftab and Haris Hassan, sustained critical injuries and were shifted to a hospital. A video of the episode went viral on social media showed that security personnel at the varsity intercepted and bundled the students in a bid to prevent any further loss.

