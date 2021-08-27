Iranian FM invited to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that peace in Afghanistan will ensure greater economic integration, progress and connectivity, as he emphasised the need for coordinated regional approach for security, stability, and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister stated this in a tweet after meeting his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran upon reaching the Iranian capital, on Thursday as part of his regional trip to hold consultations with regional leaders on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also stated that he also invited the newly-appointed Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to visit Pakistan to build on Pakistan-Iran strong bilateral relations.

"Pleased to meet Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran and shared congratulations on assumption of office...Had extensive discussions on regional security & a coordinated approach for Afghanistan, to work towards security, stability and an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan," Qureshi tweeted. According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office here, Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi, and other senior officials accompanied the foreign minister in the meeting.

It stated that the foreign minister congratulated his Iranian counterpart on getting endorsement from the Parliament on his appointment.

Reaffirming desire to enhance bilateral relations in all areas, the foreign minister remarked that Pakistan considered Iran a close neighbour and an important country.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister recalled his previous visit to Tehran in April 2021, during which the two countries signed MoU on establishment of Border Sustenance Markets. Coupled with opening of new border crossing point, FM Qureshi underlined that both the initiatives would improve livelihood of the people in the border region and facilitate movement.

The two foreign ministers had extensive discussion on regional security situation. FM Qureshi appreciated Iran's steadfast support on Kashmir issue, especially at the highest level. On the developing situation in Afghanistan, the foreign minister remarked that a coordinated approach was important for security, stability and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. Return of peace in Afghanistan would provide impetus to greater economic integration, regional connectivity and facilitate people-to-people linkages.

FM Qureshi reiterated invitation to DrAbdullahian to visit Pakistan.

"DrAmir Abdullahian warmly welcomed Foreign Minister Qureshi and reaffirmed Iran's policy to continue strong bilateral relations. He welcomed foreign minister's initiative to advance regional approach on Afghanistan for the mutual benefit of the region," the statement added.

Qureshi is the first foreign minister to meet DrAbdullahian, after his appointment as the foreign minister of Iran.

Before concluding his visit to the regional countries, including Iran, Qureshi also called on President of Iran Seyed Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran. The foreign minister was accompanied by Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi, and senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister conveyed heartfelt felicitations to President Raisi from Pakistani leadership on victory in presidential election and receiving Parliament's endorsement on Cabinet. He reiterated Pakistan's desire to work with Iran in all areas to further strengthen fraternal ties.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked President Raisi for Iran's consistent support on Kashmir issue, specially from the Supreme Leader.

On the latest situation in Afghanistan, the foreign minister apprised President Raisi on Pakistan's perspective and underlined coordinated approach. He added that it was important for the neighbors of Afghanistan for continued consultations on the way forward as peace in Afghanistan would lead to economic and political benefits for the region.

Welcoming Foreign Minister Qureshi, President Raisi recalled excellent bilateral ties between the two countries. He appreciated the foreign minister's visit for strengthening regional approach in the wake of situation in Afghanistan and expressed hope that Afghanistan would achieve peace and stability.

FM Qureshi extended invitation, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan to President Raisi to visit Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021