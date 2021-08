Unskilled workers: ZTBL increases minimum wages to Rs20,000

ISLAMABAD: The Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL), on Thursday, increased minimum wages of unskilled workers to Rs20,000. The raise in minimum salary will benefit more than 2,000 unskilled workers of Kissan Support Services Ltd (KSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of ZTBL.

The workers, earlier, had a fixed monthly salary of Rs17,500. The KSSL Board of Directors, in its 63rd meeting held here at ZTBL under the chair of President/CEO ZTBL Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel increased salaries of over 2,000 KSSL Employees to Rs20,000 with effect from July 1, 2021.

