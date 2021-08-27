Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 26, 2021). ==================================== BR...
27 Aug 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 26, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,129.64
High: 5,196.91
Low: 5,123.18
Net Change: (-) 52.24
Volume ('000): 275,661
Value ('000): 8,098,112
Makt Cap 1,173,524,899,822
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,941.91
NET CH. (-) 185.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,598.13
NET CH. (-) 21.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,486.47
NET CH. (-) 54.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,922.77
NET CH. (-) 28.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,681.31
NET CH. (+) 43.61
------------------------------------
As on: 26-August-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.