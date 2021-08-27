KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,129.64 High: 5,196.91 Low: 5,123.18 Net Change: (-) 52.24 Volume ('000): 275,661 Value ('000): 8,098,112 Makt Cap 1,173,524,899,822 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,941.91 NET CH. (-) 185.60 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,598.13 NET CH. (-) 21.37 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,486.47 NET CH. (-) 54.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,922.77 NET CH. (-) 28.18 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,681.31 NET CH. (+) 43.61 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-August-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021