BOARD MEETINGS
27 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
First Prudential Modaraba 27-08-2021 12:00
Bestway Cement Ltd 27-08-2021 14:15
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 27-08-2021 15:00
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 27-08-2021 11:00
Agritech Limited 27-08-2021 10:00
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 27-08-2021 11:00
SME Leasing Limited 27-08-2021 14:45
The Universal Insurance Company Ltd 27-08-2021 11:00
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Ltd 27-08-2021 11:00
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd 27-08-2021 11:45
Awwal Modaraba 27-08-2021 10:30
Security Papers Limited 27-08-2021 11:00
Baluchistan Wheels Limited 27-08-2021 11:30
KASB Modaraba 27-08-2021 11:00
First Pak Modaraba 27-08-2021 11:30
The Bank of Punjab 27-08-2021 14:30
Atlas Insurance Ltd 27-08-2021 11:00
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Ltd 30-08-2021 10:00
Pakistan Telecommunication Ltd 30-08-2021 14:55
Avanceon Limited 30-08-2021 10:30
Premier Insurance Limited 30-08-2021 12:00
East West Insurance Company Ltd 30-08-2021 14:00
Security Investment Bank Ltd 30-08-2021 17:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 30-08-2021 14:30
The Hub Power Company Limited 30-08-2021 10:00
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 30-08-2021 15:30
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd 30-08-2021 12:15
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 31-08-2021 12:00
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd 31-08-2021 14:00
Lakson Investments Ltd - Open end 31-08-2021 17:00
IBL HealthC are Limited 31-08-2021 12:00
Feroz1888 Mills Limited 31-08-2021 17:00
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 31-08-2021 11:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 31-08-2021 10:30
Dynea P akistan Limited 03-09-2021 15:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 06-09-2021 10:30
Allied Rental Modaraba 07-09-2021 9:00
=========================================================
