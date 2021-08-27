ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 27 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
First Prudential Modaraba             27-08-2021    12:00
Bestway Cement Ltd                    27-08-2021    14:15
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd               27-08-2021    15:00
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd         27-08-2021    11:00
Agritech Limited                      27-08-2021    10:00
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd          27-08-2021    11:00
SME Leasing Limited                   27-08-2021    14:45
The Universal Insurance Company Ltd   27-08-2021    11:00
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Ltd               27-08-2021    11:00
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd              27-08-2021    11:45
Awwal Modaraba                        27-08-2021    10:30
Security Papers Limited               27-08-2021    11:00
Baluchistan Wheels Limited            27-08-2021    11:30
KASB Modaraba                         27-08-2021    11:00
First Pak Modaraba                    27-08-2021    11:30
The Bank of Punjab                    27-08-2021    14:30
Atlas Insurance Ltd                   27-08-2021    11:00
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Ltd                 30-08-2021    10:00
Pakistan Telecommunication Ltd        30-08-2021    14:55
Avanceon Limited                      30-08-2021    10:30
Premier Insurance Limited             30-08-2021    12:00
East West Insurance Company Ltd       30-08-2021    14:00
Security Investment Bank Ltd          30-08-2021    17:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd            30-08-2021    14:30
The Hub Power Company Limited         30-08-2021    10:00
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd            30-08-2021    15:30
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd        30-08-2021    12:15
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd          31-08-2021    12:00
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd           31-08-2021    14:00
Lakson Investments Ltd - Open end     31-08-2021    17:00
IBL HealthC are Limited               31-08-2021    12:00
Feroz1888 Mills Limited               31-08-2021    17:00
Kohat Cement Company Ltd              31-08-2021    11:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited               31-08-2021    10:30
Dynea P akistan Limited               03-09-2021    15:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd              06-09-2021    10:30
Allied Rental Modaraba                07-09-2021     9:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.