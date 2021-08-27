ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 27 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
August 26, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        25-Aug-21      24-Aug-21      23-Aug-21      20-Aug-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.108743       0.108742       0.108621        0.10864
Euro                             0.826386       0.826913       0.826099       0.824094
Japanese yen                    0.0064107      0.0064172      0.0064183      0.0064273
U.K. pound                       0.966159       0.966305       0.964135        0.96182
U.S. dollar                      0.704146       0.704355       0.704983       0.706104
Algerian dinar                  0.0051991      0.0051962      0.0051969      0.0051977
Australian dollar                0.510154        0.50953       0.504838       0.503664
Botswana pula                    0.062669      0.0625467        0.06225       0.062349
Brazilian real                   0.134228        0.13287       0.131331       0.130114
Brunei dollar                    0.519627        0.51913       0.518332       0.517785
Canadian dollar                  0.558005       0.558657       0.555893       0.549241
Chilean peso                    0.0009002      0.0008992      0.0008964      0.0008938
Colombian peso                  0.0001823      0.0001821      0.0001819      0.0001822
Czech koruna                    0.0323864      0.0323975      0.0323803      0.0322481
Danish krone                     0.111124       0.111188        0.11108       0.110814
Indian rupee                    0.0094772      0.0095006      0.0094913      0.0094871
Israeli New Shekel               0.218205        0.21888       0.218261
Korean won                      0.0006029         0.0006      0.0005991      0.0006012
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.34013        2.34083        2.34214
Malaysian ringgit                0.167057       0.166988       0.166682       0.166613
Mauritian rupee                 0.0164804       0.016465      0.0164475      0.0164482
Mexican peso                    0.0346984      0.0347029      0.0345738      0.0346095
New Zealand dollar               0.488396       0.485371       0.482561        0.48121
Norwegian krone                 0.0795654      0.0795082      0.0787735      0.0777451
Omani rial                        1.83133        1.83187        1.83351
Peruvian sol                     0.172079       0.172256       0.171779       0.171927
Philippine peso                 0.0140383      0.0140226      0.0139811      0.0139787
Polish zloty                     0.181159       0.180206        0.18027       0.179666
Qatari riyal                     0.193447       0.193504       0.193677
Russian ruble                   0.0095487      0.0095252      0.0095182      0.0094952
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.187772       0.187828       0.187995
Singapore dollar                 0.519627        0.51913       0.518332       0.517785
South African rand              0.0440306        0.04674       0.046415      0.0461098
Swedish krona                   0.0810341      0.0808915      0.0802284      0.0800426
Swiss franc                      0.770653       0.771093       0.769212       0.770267
Thai baht                       0.0214424      0.0212597      0.0211434      0.0211725
Trinidadian dollar               0.103967       0.104198       0.104173        0.10451
U.A.E. dirham                    0.191735       0.191792       0.191963
Uruguayan peso                  0.0164527      0.0164083      0.0163355
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

