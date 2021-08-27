WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== August 26, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Aug-21 24-Aug-21 23-Aug-21 20-Aug-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108743 0.108742 0.108621 0.10864 Euro 0.826386 0.826913 0.826099 0.824094 Japanese yen 0.0064107 0.0064172 0.0064183 0.0064273 U.K. pound 0.966159 0.966305 0.964135 0.96182 U.S. dollar 0.704146 0.704355 0.704983 0.706104 Algerian dinar 0.0051991 0.0051962 0.0051969 0.0051977 Australian dollar 0.510154 0.50953 0.504838 0.503664 Botswana pula 0.062669 0.0625467 0.06225 0.062349 Brazilian real 0.134228 0.13287 0.131331 0.130114 Brunei dollar 0.519627 0.51913 0.518332 0.517785 Canadian dollar 0.558005 0.558657 0.555893 0.549241 Chilean peso 0.0009002 0.0008992 0.0008964 0.0008938 Colombian peso 0.0001823 0.0001821 0.0001819 0.0001822 Czech koruna 0.0323864 0.0323975 0.0323803 0.0322481 Danish krone 0.111124 0.111188 0.11108 0.110814 Indian rupee 0.0094772 0.0095006 0.0094913 0.0094871 Israeli New Shekel 0.218205 0.21888 0.218261 Korean won 0.0006029 0.0006 0.0005991 0.0006012 Kuwaiti dinar 2.34013 2.34083 2.34214 Malaysian ringgit 0.167057 0.166988 0.166682 0.166613 Mauritian rupee 0.0164804 0.016465 0.0164475 0.0164482 Mexican peso 0.0346984 0.0347029 0.0345738 0.0346095 New Zealand dollar 0.488396 0.485371 0.482561 0.48121 Norwegian krone 0.0795654 0.0795082 0.0787735 0.0777451 Omani rial 1.83133 1.83187 1.83351 Peruvian sol 0.172079 0.172256 0.171779 0.171927 Philippine peso 0.0140383 0.0140226 0.0139811 0.0139787 Polish zloty 0.181159 0.180206 0.18027 0.179666 Qatari riyal 0.193447 0.193504 0.193677 Russian ruble 0.0095487 0.0095252 0.0095182 0.0094952 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.187772 0.187828 0.187995 Singapore dollar 0.519627 0.51913 0.518332 0.517785 South African rand 0.0440306 0.04674 0.046415 0.0461098 Swedish krona 0.0810341 0.0808915 0.0802284 0.0800426 Swiss franc 0.770653 0.771093 0.769212 0.770267 Thai baht 0.0214424 0.0212597 0.0211434 0.0211725 Trinidadian dollar 0.103967 0.104198 0.104173 0.10451 U.A.E. dirham 0.191735 0.191792 0.191963 Uruguayan peso 0.0164527 0.0164083 0.0163355 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

