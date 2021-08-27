KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 166.10 166.50 DKK 25.92 26.02 SAUDIA RIYAL 44.00 44.30 NOK 18.52 18.62 UAE DIRHAM 45.10 45.40 SEK 18.80 18.90 EURO 194.00 196.00 AUD $ 119.00 121.00 UK POUND 226.80 228.80 CAD $ 131.00 133.00 JAPANI YEN 1.48515 1.50515 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.40 CHF 179.36 180.36 CHINESE YUAN 24.50 26.00 =========================================================================

