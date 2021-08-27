Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
27 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Thursday (August 26, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 168.37 164.54
GBP 231.54 226.24
EUR 198.05 193.86
JPY 1.5313 1.4964
SAR 44.95 43.82
AED 45.84 45.10
=================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.