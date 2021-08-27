Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 168.37 164.54 GBP 231.54 226.24 EUR 198.05 193.86 JPY 1.5313 1.4964 SAR 44.95 43.82 AED 45.84 45.10 =================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021