Ehsan Mani refuses extension as PCB chairman

  • Former captain Ramiz Raja is likely to be the next PCB chairman
Syed Ahmed Updated 26 Aug 2021

Ehsan Mani, the current chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has refused to seek an extension in his term that ended on Wednesday, the PCB has confirmed to *Business Recorder.

Chief Executive Wasim Khan will be the acting chairperson until elections are held in the coming months.

It has been reported that former Pakistan captain-turned cricket commentator Ramiz Raja could be the next PCB chairman.

Pakistan cricket team's head coach Misbah tests positive for Covid-19

Amid speculations, Mani held two meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week in which the premier reportedly asked him to continue as PCB chief for one year.

However, Mani has refused to accept the offer for a short-term extension and also informed the premier of his decision.

With current developments, all eyes will be on the prime minister, also the Patron in Chief of the cricket board, who will nominate two members for PCB’s governing board. The board will then elect the next chairman. Historically, one of the PM-nominated members is elected on the post.

ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan postponed until 2022

In the current scenario, Ramiz remains a strong candidate. He also called on the premier on August 24 and reportedly has his support. Ramiz was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team when Imran was captain.

He has also confirmed his nomination to ESPNcricinfo.

