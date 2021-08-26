ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,373 Decreased By ▼ -263.35 (-0.55%)
KSE30 18,956 Decreased By ▼ -133.88 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London's FTSE 100 drops as consumer, mining stocks weigh

  • The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.3% after four straight sessions of gains, with Diageo
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight consumer and mining stocks, as investors weighed risks from rising global COVID-19 infections and supply chain disruptions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.3% after four straight sessions of gains, with Diageo, Unilever , Rio Tinto and BHP Group being among the top drags.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.1% after scaling record highs in the previous session, with travel-related stocks leading the declines.

Wizz Air, TUI and easyJet were among the top drags, down between 1.3% and 2%.

The FTSE 100 has recovered 10.2% so far this year, supported by easing pandemic-related restrictions and dovish central bank policies.

FTSE 100 gains

The index still underperforms its European and US peers as it is more likely to be affected by global factors like a weaker dollar as most companies listed in the index have a wider international presence.

"Market sentiments have been exhaustively disturbed by the persistent challenges including the industry-wide shortage of staff and deficiency of raw materials," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive of Kalkine.

Sawhney expects British shares to rise further in the coming weeks with the FTSE 100 extending gains beyond YTD highs on higher consumer spending during the holiday season.

Global stocks eased as investors reduced their risk exposure ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday and what central bank chairman Jerome Powell might say about US tapering monetary stimulus.

Among stocks, recruitment agency Hays Plc added 1.7% after it forecast a "dramatic" recovery in the jobs market and said it would resume dividends.

U.K. bakery and fast food chain Greggs Plc rose 0.2% even after it became the latest food business to acknowledge a hit from supply chain interruptions. Retail stocks were down 0.8%.

British Land inched 0.2% higher after it said it was sharpening its focus on office campuses and retail and fulfilment projects through recent acquisitions and sales of properties worth 350 million pounds.

FTSE 100 unilever Rio Tinto BHP Group Diageo

London's FTSE 100 drops as consumer, mining stocks weigh

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

Pakistan’s local mobile phone production surpasses imports: PTA

Ehsan Mani refuses extension as PCB chairman

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Afghan situation adds new facet to bilateral trade

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters