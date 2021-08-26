ANL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.75%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
FFL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.94%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
GGL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.89%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
JSCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 149.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.22%)
PACE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.64%)
PAEL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
PRL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
PTC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.61%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TRG 160.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,143 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,280 Decreased By ▼ -291.52 (-1.14%)
KSE100 47,517 Decreased By ▼ -119.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -70.31 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business & Finance

US SEC investigating Deutsche Bank's DWS over sustainability claims

  • DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

FRANKFURT: The US Securities and Exchange commission is investigating Deutsche Bank's asset management arm DWS over how it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, sent DWS shares down 11.3%.

DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Justice declined to comment on the WSJ report, while an SEC spokesperson said: "The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation."

The WSJ, citing unnamed sources, also reported that federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, were looking into the matter as well.

