Business & Finance
US SEC investigating Deutsche Bank's DWS over sustainability claims
- DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment
26 Aug 2021
FRANKFURT: The US Securities and Exchange commission is investigating Deutsche Bank's asset management arm DWS over how it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, sent DWS shares down 11.3%.
A spokesperson for the US Department of Justice declined to comment on the WSJ report, while an SEC spokesperson said: "The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation."
The WSJ, citing unnamed sources, also reported that federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, were looking into the matter as well.
