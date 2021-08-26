ANL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.86%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
FFL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.94%)
FNEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.06%)
GGGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
GGL 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-5.76%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
JSCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 150.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.5%)
PACE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PRL 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.9%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TRG 160.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -37.72 (-0.73%)
BR30 25,280 Decreased By ▼ -291.52 (-1.14%)
KSE100 47,520 Decreased By ▼ -116.02 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -70.02 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close flat ahead of Jackson Hole

  • The Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.06 percent, or 17.49 points, to 27,742.29
AFP 26 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed flat on Thursday with investors on the sidelines ahead of this week's key Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers.

The Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.06 percent, or 17.49 points, to 27,742.29, but the broader Topix index inched down 0.02 percent, or 0.31 points, to 1,935.35.

Tokyo shares opened higher after US stocks renewed record highs on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic might have peaked in the country, at least for now.

Japan's Nikkei edges higher on transport stocks boost

But they trimmed early gains "as investors locked in profits, avoiding long positions ahead of Jackson Hole", Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is due to make a speech on Friday in which he could signal changes to the US central bank's easy-money policies, which have fuelled the big equity gains over the past year and a half.

Many economists caution however that the meeting may produce no major headlines with Powell seen as unlikely to provide details just yet about plans to ease up on the Fed's massive bond purchases.

The dollar stood at 109.94 yen in Asian afternoon trade, compared with 110.00 yen in New York Wednesday.

In Tokyo, automakers were mixed. Toyota rose 0.24 percent to 9,507 yen but Nissan lost 0.40 percent to 566 yen.

ANA Holdings jumped 2.17 percent to 2,653.5 yen with Japan Airlines up 2.90 percent at 2,375 yen on an expected recovery of travel demand.

Takeda fell 0.89 percent to 3,665 yen after the drugmaker and the government said the country would halt the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine after reports of contamination in several vials. Takeda is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan.

Tokyo stocks closed flat

Tokyo stocks close flat ahead of Jackson Hole

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters