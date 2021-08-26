ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
Pakistan

Performance report: PM Imran to brief nation as PTI completes three years

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government completes its three years, Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to...
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Aug 2021

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) completes its three years, Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to present on Thursday what the government calls a performance report.

The report, to be launched by at the Islamabad's Convention Centre, gives an insight into the performance of each ministry and division as the government attempts to facilitate the citizens in line with the vision of 'Naya Pakistan', a PTI slogan created when it was rallying ahead of the elections.

The performance report 2018-21 has been compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

PM inaugurates Pakistan's first 'smart forest' in Sheikhupura

Senior cabinet members including Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar among others are present on the occasion.

Since the PTI formed the government in August 2018, it has launched a number of projects such as the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami drive, Clean Green Pakistan drive, Ehsaas, Sehat Sahulat Programme, Kamyab Jawan Programme and others. However, its main challenge has been to revive the economy amid the pandemic that hit the world early last year. Pakistan also saw its first economic contraction in over seven decades in fiscal year 2019-20 before it reversed sharply to post nearly 4% growth in the very next year.

Earlier, Chaudhry took a dig at the opposition, questioning how many previous governments had been accountable in the past. "Those who ruled for thirty years are hiding their faces," the minister tweeted.

He further said that the PTI can proudly present its performance to the nation.

