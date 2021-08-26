ANL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
ASC 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.53%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
GGL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 39.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MLCF 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 151.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PAEL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
TRG 160.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.91%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
WTL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
BR100 5,168 Decreased By ▼ -13.49 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,480 Decreased By ▼ -91.42 (-0.36%)
KSE100 47,649 Increased By ▲ 13.37 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -44.35 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Yuan eases on softer-than-expected midpoint guidance, market eyes Jackson Hole

  • People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4730 per dollar prior to the market open, barely changed from the previous fix of 6.4728
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: The yuan eased against the dollar on Thursday after China's central bank set a softer-than-expected official midpoint guidance rate, while investors turned their focus to the US Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium for central bankers.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4730 per dollar prior to the market open, barely changed from the previous fix of 6.4728.

But several traders and analysts said Thursday's official guidance rate came in much weaker than the market expected, a sign that the central bank might not want the yuan to gain too quickly.

The midpoint was 31 pips weaker than a Reuters estimate of 6.4699.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4744 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4823 at midday, 64 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Investors are closely eyeing the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday for clues on the timing of a tapering of monetary stimulus.

The global dollar index rose to 92.875 from the previous close of 92.818, hovering near a one-week low versus major peers amid optimism that the Delta coronavirus variant won't derail a global economic recovery.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4813 per dollar.

