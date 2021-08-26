ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX sees further drawdown: BRIndex100 extends losses

Recorder Report 26 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Despite foreign buying, Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed a bearish trend due to selling, mainly by local investors.

BRIndex100 lost 30.76 points or 0.59 percent to close at 5,181.88 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,224.50 points and intraday low of 5,179.97 points. Volumes stood at 318.525 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 299.13 points or 1.16 percent to close at 25,565.01 points with a turnover of 203.936 million shares. The KSE-100 Index declined by 192.81 points or 0.40 percent and closed at 47,635.90 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter decreased to 384.627 million shares as compared to 394.953 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $1.666 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 17 billion to Rs 8.342 trillion. Out of total 479 active scrips, 282 closed in negative and 177 in positive while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged. WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 38.045 million shares and closed at Rs 3.3, up Rs 0.01 followed by Azgard Nine that gained Rs 0.45 to close at Rs 28.17 with 33.387 million shares. Wyeth Pak and Allawasaya Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 82.24 and Rs 39.49 respectively to close at Rs 1781.29 and Rs 566.11 while Pak Services and Sapphire Fiber were the top losers declining by Rs 70.00 and Rs 59.01 respectively to close at Rs 1005.00 and Rs 806.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 23.11 points or 0.23 percent to close at 9,948.98 points with total turnover of 2.227 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 10.363 points or 1.43 percent to close at 7,127.51 points with 22.024 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 8.89 points or 0.09 percent to close at 9,619.50 points with 18.614 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 41.32 points or 0.74 percent to close at 5,541.06 points with 10.198 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 22.93 points or 0.58 percent to close at 3,950.95 points with 11.147 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,637.70 points, down 45.7 points or 0.98 percent with 72.343 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed lower amid pressure in the futures rollover weeks and concerns for slump in the rupee likely to impact inflation.

He said foreign outflows, regional uncertainty and concerns for PSX likely downgrade to MSCI frontier status played catalyst role in bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX foreign investors BRIndex100 BRIndex30 WorldCall Telecom Sapphire Fiber Pak Services

PSX sees further drawdown: BRIndex100 extends losses

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.