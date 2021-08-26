SAPM Khalid Mansoor granted status of Minister of State

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister has granted the status of Minister of State to his Special Assistant on CPEC, Khalid Mansoor. He has replaced Lt General Asim Saleem Bajwa (retired).
Mansoor, former Chief Executive Officer of Hubco has closely worked with China for power sector projects being established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.
