ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
India involved in terrorism through TTP, BLA: Rashid

Recorder Report 26 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that Pakistan will never allow its soil, land, sea and air against Afghanistan, and neither will Afghanistan permit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to carry out terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Talking to media persons after a tree plantation drive, he said that the Taliban have given assurance that its soil will not be used against any country including Pakistan.

He said that in the current situation, Indian designs have fallen flat on their face as all its consulates in the neighbouring country were working against Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the world regarding the Afghanistan situation, he said.

The minister said that the Interior Ministry is working round the clock to facilitate the evacuation from Afghanistan and has set up a facilitation centre in this regard.

Interior Minister said that India is involved in terrorism in Pakistan through the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as well as involved in conspiracy against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that as many as 131 Chinese companies were operating in Pakistan, 40 of them working on the CPEC projects and are already being provided security by the army. The security of other companies will be further strengthened on an immediate basis. No power in the world can create hurdle in the ongoing CPEC project, he said.

To a question about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he asked the PDM leaders that it is not a suitable time for domestic politics. The minister said that eight drones have been purchased to improve security of the capital city.

