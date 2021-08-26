India involved in terrorism through TTP, BLA: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that Pakistan will never allow its soil, land, sea and air against Afghanistan, and neither will Afghanistan permit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to carry out terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Talking to media persons after a tree plantation drive, he said that the Taliban have given assurance that its soil will not be used against any country including Pakistan.

He said that in the current situation, Indian designs have fallen flat on their face as all its consulates in the neighbouring country were working against Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the world regarding the Afghanistan situation, he said.

The minister said that the Interior Ministry is working round the clock to facilitate the evacuation from Afghanistan and has set up a facilitation centre in this regard.

Interior Minister said that India is involved in terrorism in Pakistan through the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as well as involved in conspiracy against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that as many as 131 Chinese companies were operating in Pakistan, 40 of them working on the CPEC projects and are already being provided security by the army. The security of other companies will be further strengthened on an immediate basis. No power in the world can create hurdle in the ongoing CPEC project, he said.

To a question about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he asked the PDM leaders that it is not a suitable time for domestic politics. The minister said that eight drones have been purchased to improve security of the capital city.

