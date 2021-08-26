ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Another SAPM bites the dust

Anjum Ibrahim 26 Aug 2021

“Another special assistant to the prime minister bites the dust…”

“Ah ha! So another position vacant on which an ally, shall we say a wavering ally, can be accommodated.”

“Hey the number of special assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan remain at a historical high and so he may or may not replace the one who has vacated the position.”

“Sounds like our transmission system with limited capacity to vacate the electricity generation capacity…”

“Don’t be facetious; besides Naya Pakistan doesn’t disappoint my friend. Once established…”

“Right, so another one bit the dust; but as a matter of curiosity what happened with Waqar Masud…”

“It was a leg before the wicket.”

“Not catch out?”

“Nah, I mean with age one slows down, besides a bureaucrat never learns to play cricket, he/she is more into positioning in the game of thrones, if you know what I mean…”

“So you reckon Masud overestimated his relevance to The Khan.”

“Indeed, so what about chairman FBR?”

“He was run out.”

“Hafeez Sheikh?”

“Catch out.”

“Ahsan Iqbal’s sister who never got the appointment after the cabinet learned that she was his sister?”

“Stumped.”

“How can she be stumped after the referee first cleared her?”

“I heard the neutral umpire got Covid19 so another not so neutral was appointed.”

“Was it Javed Iqbal?”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ahsan iqbal Imran Khan FBR Waqar Masud

