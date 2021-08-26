ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ombudsman vows to boost insurance industry’s growth

Hamid Waleed 26 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel has vowed to increase the contribution of the insurance industry to the Gross Domestic Production (GDP) of the country to 1.5 percent from the existing level of 0.8 percent.

Talking to media during his visit to the Lahore region of his establishment, he said, the insurance industry was collecting an annual premium of Rs378 billion through life and general insurance schemes but its contribution to the national GDP is abysmally low. He said he was holding meetings with the top management of various insurance companies on weekly basis under his initiative of urging the industry to contribute more to the national GDP. Also, he said, he has set up an office in Quetta this year to expand his areas of activities around the country. Similarly, another office is successfully operational in Sukkur and plans are being finalized to established office in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) ahead.

According to him, despite a limited space to operate due to the Coronavirus pandemic, his secretariat continued its un-exhausted efforts to protect the policyholders’ interest and provided them relief through conducting hearings of the complaints electronically. He said his office has ensured a monetary relief of Rs2.13 billion in the year 2020 against Rs410 million of 2019. He further added that some 80 percent of the complaints have been redressed through amicable settlement between the insurance companies and their policyholders.

It may be noted that he had taken charge in January 2020 after serving many business relating institutions in the past. The Federal Insurance Ombudsman is also son of renowned literary figure late Jamil Ud Din Aali.

Highlighting about the nature of complaints he has handled since assuming his office, he said, a major chunk of complaints was relating to Bancassurance. He lamented that a bank manager has become a sales agent of insurance policies under the scheme, which is not part of his job description. It is also highly unfortunate that a bank manager misstates facts to banking customers regarding the insurance schemes to trap innocent customers. He said he has approached to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Banks’ Association to take stock of the situation and save policyholders from fraudulent activities.

He said he is pursuing all the three institutions to separate incentives to the scheme in the larger interest of the banking industry. For example, he said, the top performers are offered foreign trips by the bank management with the support of the insurance companies. Also, he added, the banks’ management has allocated 10 marks in the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for good performance under Bancassurance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus coronavirus pandemic Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel insurance industry’s growth

Ombudsman vows to boost insurance industry’s growth

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.