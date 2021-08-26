ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
Construction of ‘emergency towers’ at two hospitals approved by Punjab CM

Recorder Report 26 Aug 2021

LAHORE: To provide latest facilities to the patients, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday approved the construction of emergency towers at Services and Jinnah hospitals.

The CM chaired a meeting here on Wednesday which was attended by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Health Secretary, IDAP CEO and others.

On the occasion, the CM directed the relevant officials to take steps for completion of both the projects in a minimum period. He also directed them to expedite work on mother and child hospitals.

The meeting also dilated on the proposal of building a cancer hospital in Taunsa. The CM termed the universal health coverage programme an inventive initiative to provide quality healthcare facilities for free.

“The past government neglected underdeveloped areas while the PTI-led government was providing the best medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps,” he added.

Meanwhile, Provincial ministers Asad Khokhar, Muhammad Asif Nakai and Shaukat Lalika, MNAs Raja Riaz Ahmed and Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Mamoon Tarar MPA and former District Nazim Sahiwal Rai Hassan Nawaz met the Chief Minister to apprise him about the problems of their constituencies.

While issuing directions for the solution of constituency-related problems, the CM recapitulated that his doors are open to people and the parliamentarians. “The policy of ensuring composite development will pave the way for balanced development in the province and the parliamentarians were fully consulted to devise district development packages.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

