Parliamentary panel voices concern over SEZ governance ‘issues’

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) expressed serious concern over the governance of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and emphasised the concerned authority to resolve the issues pertaining to sale and cancellation of plots in the SEZs at the earliest, so that the process of establishing industries in SEZs could be expedited.

The Committee also showed serious concerns over the lapses in security of Chinese personnel and asked the Interior Ministry find lapses and to enhance the security arrangements for projects unrelated to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Committee met with MNA Sher Ali Arbab in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The Committee was briefed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Secretary, Board of Investment, Secretary, Power Division, Secretary, Petroleum Division, Secretary, Ministry of Railways, Chairman, FBR, Managing Directors, SNGPL, SSGC and NTDC, CEO, FIEDMC, CEO, SEZDMC, CEO, KPEZDMC, CEO, PESCO, CEO, KPBOIT regarding security measures for projects under the CPEC framework, Mainline-1 (ML-1) project with special focus on ET component, and updated progress on special economic zones.

Sher Ali Arbab, while talking to Business Recorder, said that there are issues of governance of Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone and relating to sale and cancellation of plots.

He said that the committee recommended the concerned authority to improve the governance and resolve the issues of Allama Iqbal SEZ as soon as possible.

The committee observed that the establishment of Special Economic Zones would be futile, if industries are not installed there timely. The issues pertaining to sale and cancellation of plots in SEZs need to be resolved at the earliest, so that the process of establishing industries in SEZs could be expedited.

The committee emphasised the need to move towards ease of doing business, so as to attract massive local and foreign direct investment in Pakistan. The committee highlighted that quarters concerned should incentivise industries in SEZs in such a way that the SEZs established in Pakistan could compete with other countries in the region.

Sher Ali Arbab told that the Committee showed serious concern over the security arrangements for projects unrelated to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that the secretary interior told the Committee that the ministry is making arrangements to enhance the security.

The secretary said that he would brief and give clear picture to the Committee about all security measures to be taken after two weeks.

The committee, while receiving the briefing on security measures for projects under the CPEC framework, maintained that issues faced by the SEZs in terms of security measures affect businesses.

The committee chairman said that the measures, which could thrive businesses in Pakistan should be made our top priority because economic stability will lead to peace and security in Pakistan.

He said that the goals envisaged under the CPEC could not be achieved without local ownership; therefore, issues faced by locals in terms of security arrangements should be resolved at the earliest, so that local ownership of the CPEC projects could be secured.

He said while passing through security check-posts locals as well tourists should be dealt with politeness and their self-respect should be maintained.

Moreover, Sher Ali said that apart from focusing on agriculture and industrial sector, the untapped potential in tourism should also be exploited.

He said that a lot of revenue and employment opportunities could be generated by establishing integrated tourism zones in the country under the CPEC framework.

The committee remarked that the world is increasingly moving towards adoption of modern technologies. Adding Electric Traction (ET) component in Mainline-1 (ML-1) project after eight to 10 years would become obsolete and costly.

Given the huge benefit of ET component in ML-1 in terms of its pay back, cost and compatibility with environment, we need to move towards its adoption right from now and upgrade existing infrastructure of project to the electric traction.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Noor Alam Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Zahid Akram Durrani, and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani.

