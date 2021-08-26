KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 139,807 tonnes of cargo comprising 109,772 tonnes of import cargo and 30,035 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 109,772 comprised of 30,770 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,336 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 612 tonnes of Ammonium Intrate Emulsion, 7,660 tonnes of DAP, 7,456 tonnes of Pet Coke, 3,714 tonnes of Sugar and 53,224 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,035 tonnes comprised of 27,134 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1 tonnes of Ammonium Intrate Emulsion, and 2,700 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Nearly 05 ships namely, Kota Lumba, Wafrah, Cma Cgm Berlioz, Onyx 1and Merry Star have berthed at the Karachi Port on Wenesday.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Cosco Haifa, MT Shalamar and Xin Qing Dao have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

About 10 ships namely AG Mars, Amazon Brilliance, PS Pisa, Bow Flower, Haein Hope, Szczecin Trader, Ever Dainty, Chany A Naree, Basrah KSL Laiy ANG were expected to arrive at the port.

As many 4582 containers comprising of 2137 containers import and 2448 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 379 of 20’s and 847 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 32 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 726 of 20’s and 96 of 40’s loaded containers while 265 of 20’s and 631 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

