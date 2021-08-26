ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 26 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 139,807 tonnes of cargo comprising 109,772 tonnes of import cargo and 30,035 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 109,772 comprised of 30,770 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,336 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 612 tonnes of Ammonium Intrate Emulsion, 7,660 tonnes of DAP, 7,456 tonnes of Pet Coke, 3,714 tonnes of Sugar and 53,224 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,035 tonnes comprised of 27,134 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1 tonnes of Ammonium Intrate Emulsion, and 2,700 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Nearly 05 ships namely, Kota Lumba, Wafrah, Cma Cgm Berlioz, Onyx 1and Merry Star have berthed at the Karachi Port on Wenesday.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Cosco Haifa, MT Shalamar and Xin Qing Dao have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

About 10 ships namely AG Mars, Amazon Brilliance, PS Pisa, Bow Flower, Haein Hope, Szczecin Trader, Ever Dainty, Chany A Naree, Basrah KSL Laiy ANG were expected to arrive at the port.

As many 4582 containers comprising of 2137 containers import and 2448 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 379 of 20’s and 847 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 32 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 726 of 20’s and 96 of 40’s loaded containers while 265 of 20’s and 631 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.