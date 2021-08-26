ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Nikkei edges down

AFP 26 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally lower on Wednesday as late profit-taking erased early gains. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.03 percent, or 7.30 points, to 27,724.80, but the broader Topix index edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.46 points, to 1,935.66.

Tokyo shares had opened higher on rekindled hopes that the worst of the latest Covid-19 wave in the United States may be over, following record finishes on Wall Street. “But investors started locking in profits following two days of gains” in Tokyo, said Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities.

“A cycle of profit-taking and bargain-hunting is expected to continue for now,” Yamamoto told AFP.

The dollar stood at 109.72 yen in Asian afternoon trade, compared with 109.66 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the market is starting to factor in the possibility that no major news will emerge from the much-anticipated annual Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, brokers said.

But investors will be watching Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday, they added. In Tokyo, chip-related shares lost ground on profit-taking.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 0.77 percent to 8,980 yen, with chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron down 0.48 percent at 44,750 yen.

