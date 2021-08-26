ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
LESCO faces acute shortage of meters, transformers

Recorder Report 26 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Despite noticing the situation by the Board of Directors, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is facing acute shortage of meters, transformers and cables at present. It may be noted that the Board had instructed the management to ensure timely availability of material necessary for providing electricity to consumers. However, no big change has taken place so far and consumes are running from pillar to post in search of material. LESCO sources said there is an acute shortage of material over the last two months, as a good number of consumers’ applications for new connections are lying with the relevant staff unattended. A shortage of meters is leading to delay in the installation of new meters against these applications, they added.

Also, they added, there was no replacement of faulty meters due to shortage in stocks and the meter readers were charging average bills to consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

