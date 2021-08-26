Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2270.00 2648.50 9316.50 2451.50 19065.00 32905.00 2965.00 2300.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2270.00 2648.50 9316.50 2451.50 19065.00 32905.00 2965.00 2300.00
3-months Buyer 2270.00 2627.00 9305.50 2284.00 19063.00 32703.00 2981.00 2275.00
3-months Seller 2270.00 2627.00 9305.50 2284.00 19063.00 32703.00 2981.00 2275.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 30786.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 30786.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
