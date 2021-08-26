Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
26 Aug 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (August 25, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07763 0.07788 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08200 0.08588 0.11363 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08888 0.08650 0.17025 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10275 0.10388 0.20450 0.10013
Libor 3 Month 0.12175 0.12725 0.25588 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.15800 0.15625 0.30988 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23688 0.23550 0.44588 0.22988
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
