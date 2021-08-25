ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.16%)
ASC 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
ASL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
FNEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.05%)
GGGL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
GGL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.23%)
MLCF 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.03%)
NETSOL 152.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.42%)
PACE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
PAEL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
PRL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 48.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
TELE 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.12%)
TRG 161.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.1%)
UNITY 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -24.18 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,641 Decreased By ▼ -235.84 (-0.91%)
KSE100 47,661 Decreased By ▼ -167.34 (-0.35%)
KSE30 19,095 Decreased By ▼ -71.31 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Israel Aerospace, Etihad to open aircraft conversion site in Abu Dhabi

  • The new facility, which will operate as the company's maintenance centre in Abu Dhabi, aims to meet the growing demand for large cargo jets
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

JERUSALEM: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Etihad Engineering to establish a facility in Abu Dhabi that will convert Boeing 777-300ER passenger planes into cargo aircraft.

The new facility, which will operate as the company's maintenance centre in Abu Dhabi, aims to meet the growing demand for large cargo jets.

"Not only do we see the demand, but we view it as a greener, more profitable, highly innovative solution for our airline customers, and an excellent way to drive value for our business," Tony Douglas, chief executive of Etihad Aviation Group, said in a statement.

Demand for cargo plane conversions has been on the rise with the increase in ecommerce and the decline in value of used planes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State-owned IAI currently converts Boeing 737, 747 and 767 passenger aircraft for cargo use. It has said it is currently developing a conversion method for the Boeing 777 and expects to finish the licensing process in 2023.

Etihad Airways extends suspension of flights from Pakistan till August 2

The deal comes a year after Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalise relations under the US-sponsored Abraham Accords.

Over the past year, Israeli firms have forged a number of deals in the UAE.

In March, IAI said it would jointly develop an advanced drone defence system with the UAE's state-owned weapons maker EDGE.

Yossi Melamed, head of IAI's Aviation Group, said the latest deal adds a "significant tier to the relations between Israel and the Gulf States" and that "additional agreements with companies in the region will arrive, and they will economically benefit all sides involved."

IAI already operates cargo conversion sites including an existing line at its headquarters at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

Etihad Engineering is one of the largest commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services providers in the Middle East, and the centre in Abu Dhabi will be the largest and most advanced in the Middle East, IAI said.

It noted the facility will be certified by the UAE Civil Aviation Authority, the US Federal Aviation Administration, and the European Aviation Safety Agency.

Abu Dhabi Israel Aerospace Industries Etihad Aviation Group Etihad Engineering

Israel Aerospace, Etihad to open aircraft conversion site in Abu Dhabi

Govt will not allow TTP to carry out terrorism in Pakistan: interior minister

Two US lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairperson, 7th in 3 years

PM inaugurates Pakistan's first 'smart forest' in Sheikhupura

Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

Currency: Not in danger zone yet

Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices

PSDP projects hamstrung by lack of funds

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters