Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot

  • The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.79 percent, or 202.13 points, to 25,930.05.
AFP 25 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened in positive territory Wednesday morning, extending their rally into a third day following a record close on Wall Street fuelled by renewed recovery optimism.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.79 percent, or 202.13 points, to 25,930.05.

The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.10 percent, or 3.44 points, to 3,517.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.67 points to 2,463.18.

