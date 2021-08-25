ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
Three coalminers shot dead

INP 25 Aug 2021

QUETTA: Three coalminers were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Marwar area of Balochistan on Tuesday. According to details, the firing incident took place in Marwar area, in which three coalmine workers lost their lives.

The bodies were shifted to hospital in Quetta for autopsy by the rescue sources. Police sources said that the cause behind the firing and the identity of the deceased was yet to be determined.

