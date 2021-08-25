Lesco launches mobile vaccination centres for field staff

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has launched Corona mobile vaccination centres for ensuring a timely vaccination of its field staff in the city. It may be noted the National Command and Operation Centre has set September 30 as a deadline to vaccinate all the citizens in the country.

While inaugurating the campaign, Director General Admin of Lesco Mian Afzal announced that common citizens would also be able to get vaccinated through mobile vaccination centres besides the Lesco employees.

He said a focal person has been deputed to ensure timely vaccination of all the field staff of Lesco before the deadline. Earlier, he said, the CEO had stopped salaries of the staff to promote vaccination that has proved fruitful.

