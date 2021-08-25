Schedule for LG polls: LHC seeks arguments from Mayor Lahore, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court asked the counsel of Lord Mayor Lahore Col Mubashir Javed (retd) and others to come with arguments about the maintainability of the petitions seeking an order to restrain the Punjab government from announcing schedule for the local government election in the province.

Earlier, the counsel of the petitioners submitted that the provincial government failed to restore the local governments despite the Supreme Court orders in the matter. They said SC had restored the local bodies in the province after declaring their dissolution as unconstitutional.

The petitioners asked the court to declare that the term of office of LG formed under article 140-A of the Constitution and Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2013 was five years.

