President approves Public Property Ordinance 2021

NNI 25 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: To eliminate illegal occupation and encroachment on the government assets, President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday approved the public Property Ordinance 2021. The President issued the ordinance under Article 89 of the Constitution using his constitutional powers.

Now, after issuance of the ordinance, the competent officer would have the right to issue an order to release the illegal possession from the property grabbers. In case of non-clearance of property within the stipulated time, the officer would have the power to take action and use force.

The ordinance states that the local police would also provide necessary assistance to the administration for vacating the government property from illegal grabbers. The ordinance further stated that the amount spent on the elimination of encroachments would also be recovered from the illegal occupant as well as illegal occupants would also face imprisonment and fines.

The ordinance states that the President would form an applet tribunal in consultation with the Chief Justice to eliminate encroachments. The Applet Tribunal would be the competent body for matters relating to seizure of government property and elimination of encroachments.

Separately, the President has also issued the Public Private Partnership Authority Ordinance 2021 as Section 14 of the Public Private Partnership Authority Act, 2021 has been amended.

