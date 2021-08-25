All clean-drinking water projects to be completed by Dec: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the work on 1500 clean drinking water projects in Punjab is in full swing and all these projects will be completed by December 2021. He expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday.

While expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for his full cooperation in the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, the governor said that with the completion of these projects clean drinking water to more than 8 million people of Punjab will be provided and thus their promise to the people will be fulfilled. On the occasion, both the leaders agreed to expedite the projects.

He lauded the initiatives taken by the of the Punjab government in health and education sectors in the past three years. "The development and stability of the country is the top priority of this government and for this purpose for the first time practical steps are being taken both in the federation and Punjab. All resources are being utilised for provision of best health and educational facilities," he added.

