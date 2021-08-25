22 held for violating wildlife law

LAHORE: Wildlife Department Punjab staff after successful operation against illegal hunters of birds have arrested 22 people for violating the Wildlife Act and recovered a fine of Rs 150,000 collectively.

According to reports, these people were from Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan districts in different operations. The operations were conducted on the directives of DG Wildlife Punjab Malik Sana Ullah Khan.

The DG had directed all the regional officers of the department to make strict vigilance in their respective areas to discourage illegal hunting.

