Haniya wins silver medal in Asian Tennis Championship

LAHORE: Haniya Minhas, Pakistan's rising tennis star, has achieved another victory by winning a silver medal in the Asian Tennis Championship Grade A tournament held in Kazakhstan.

Haniya is a dedicated and passionate individual who is consistent in pursuing her dreams while establishing her country's name internationally. She has once again proven that nothing is impossible by competing in the U-14 level international tournaments, aged just 10.

Haniya participated in the Asian Tennis Championship in Kazakhstan and secured the silver medal, despite all odds.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021