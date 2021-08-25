FM leaves for four-day tour to CARs, Iran

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday, left for Tajikistan as part of his four-nation tour to the Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Iran to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan with the leadership of their respective countries.

From Tajikistan, the minister will go to Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

After completing his visits to the CARs, he will land in Iran.

The four-nation tour of the minister is being considered important amid the tense situation in war-torn Afghanistan and the ongoing talks to form an inclusive government after the ouster of Ashraf Ghani.

"During the visit, the foreign minister will have high-level interactions to exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and on enhancing bilateral relations," the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

During his visits, the minister will share Pakistan's perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The FO said Pakistan believes that the neighbouring countries have a vital stake in peace, security and stability of Afghanistan and the region.

"It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbours to address the common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability and regional connectivity," it said.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister's visit to these countries will build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations.

The FO said Pakistan desired to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with these partners.

"The foreign minister's visit would help promote a coordinated regional approach, as well as, strengthen Pakistan's engagement with Central and West Asia," it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021