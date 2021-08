2 Nadra officers arrested for 'misusing' authority

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday carried out an operation and arrested two officers of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for illegally helping a foreign national to get an identity card made. A case has been registered against the arrested officers.

Assistant Director Hamad Hussain and Senior Executive Rizwan Khan were arrested by FIA. With the connivance of Hamad Hussain, a 46-year-old foreigner managed to get a national identity card from Nadra.